Walters fire fighters will host benefit dinner next week

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Both Walters Fire Department and Volunteer Fire Departments are coming together to support one of their own, Dillon Padgett, who was injured in December with a benefit dinner next week.

The event will take place at Walters Fire Department on Tuesday, May 10.

There will be a pulled pork dinner, complete with chips and a drink; however, they will only be serving to-go plates.

It’s starting at 5 p.m. and is expected to last until supplies run out.

The address to their Department is 121 East Colorado Street and attendees can park on the southside of Colorado street and walk-up, or drive thru on the west side of the station.

All funds raised from the benefit dinner will go to Padgett and his family, to help offset the costs of his medical expenses.

The dinner is by donation only.

