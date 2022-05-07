7News First Alert Weather: First 100 degree day of the year in Lawton for Mother’s Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today was a very warm day, but especially hot if you live or travelled south of the Red River. The rest of the weekend and much next week will see above average temperatures like this so strap in and get used to these temperatures for a while because it looks like Summer is upon us, just in time for the end of the spring semester.

Tonight will be partly cloudy as temperatures only get down to the low 60s with winds out of the southeast at 15-20 mph.

A high-pressure ridge overhead combined with a lifting warm front and tons of sunshine tomorrow, plus winds out of the south at 15-20 mph, will lead to triple-digit temperatures for most of Texoma in the afternoon. We are possibly hitting our first 100° day of the year in Lawton nearly a month earlier than average first triple digits day, which is around the middle of June. Make sure to limit time outdoors to limit heat-related illnesses, especially if you are out celebrating Mother’s Day or going to the Arts for All festival. A dryline will set up in western Texoma, allowing for critical fire weather conditions as Red flag Warnings will be in place across western counties tomorrow, along with a Fire Weather Watch.

This heat will continue into Monday with potential record-breaking temperatures in Lawton and Wichita Falls. An few isolated showers and storms return to Texoma Tuesday afternoon and evening, with some possibly being strong-to-severe. The back half of next week will keep low rain chances around nearly every day, but overall will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 90s and 100s.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.