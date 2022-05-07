7News First Alert Weather: Triple digit heat this weekend in Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Mostly sunny skies with a few clouds throughout the day as temperatures rise into the low 90s across Southwest Oklahoma, with upper 90s and triple digits in Northwest Texas. Winds will be out of the southeast at 15-20 mph. Childress, Cottle, and King counties will be under a Red Flag Warning later today as critical fire weather conditions settle in, with near-critical fire weather conditions for the rest of Texoma. A heat advisory will go into effect for Haskell and Throckmorton counties this afternoon where highs could range anywhere between 101°-106°. Make sure to practice not only fire safety but also heat safety this weekend.

Tonight will be mostly clear with some clouds as temperatures only get down to the low 60s with winds out of the southeast at 15-20 mph. Overall a very nice night with some winds if you plan on being out Saturday evening.

A high-pressure ridge overhead combined with tons of sunshine tomorrow and winds out of the south at 15-20 mph will lead to triple-digit temperatures for most of Texoma in the afternoon. We are possibly hitting our first 100° day of the year in Lawton way earlier than we did last year (August 9th), and nearly a month earlier than average, which is around the middle of June. Make sure to limit time outdoors to limit heat-related illnesses. Critical fire weather conditions will be in place across Texoma tomorrow, along with a Fire Weather Watch.

This heat will continue into Monday with potential record-breaking temperatures in Lawton and Wichita Falls. An few isolated showers and storms return to Texoma Tuesday afternoon and evening, but overall the upcoming week will see tons of sunshine and above-average temperatures in the 90s and 100s.

