Former OU Football player killed in Texas

DALLAS, Texas (KSWO) - A former OU Football player was shot and killed in Texas earlier this week.

Du’Vonta Lampkin, 25, was found suffering from a gunshot wound while staying at an Airbnb in Dallas.

Investigators said Lampkin was staying there while waiting to move into his new apartment.

They also said some of his possessions appeared to have been missing from the scene.

Dallas Police are currently investigating the case as a homicide.

Lampkin was OU’s Defensive Tackle who played between 2015 and 2018.

After playing for OU, he signed with the Tennessee Titans for a short period.

