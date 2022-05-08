7News First Alert Weather: Sunny, dry, windy, and very hot start to the week with triple digits this afternoon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A very warm and humid morning as dewpoints are sitting in the 60s and 70s at sunrise, though that won’t last for long as an approaching dryline will keep most of Texoma very dry later today. This dryline will east across the viewing area as most of our counties will see near-critical and critical fire weather conditions, as western counties will be under a Fire Watch and and Red Flag Warning for most of the day. Sunshine will dominate the skies, along with winds out of the south at 15-20 mph. Though the big story today is the fact that nearly everyone in Texoma will exceed the triple digit mark this afternoon as Lawton will mostly likely see it’s first 100 degree day of the year, and first since last September. This near-record high heat, combined with the sunshine and dry conditions could lead to heat-related illnesses for some, so if you are outside today, especially since today is Mother’s Day, take heat safety precautions by staying hydrated and staying cool in the shade. Later this afternoon into the early evening, a slight surge of moisture along the dryline could see a couple showers and storms fire up south of the Red River, though the chance for this is low to begin with as they will need to break through the cap.

Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures only getting down to the low 70s and still breezy winds out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Monday will be very similar to today with potential record-breaking temperatures in the afternoon with triple digits continuing into the workweek. Critical fire weather conditions will set up once again as Red Flag Warnings will go back into effect for western Texoma. Tons of sun along with gusty winds out of the south at 15-25 mph.

Tuesday will cool off slightly into the mid 90s, still well above average, as we track a disturbance moving in from the west, bringing our best chance for rain that we could see this week. Isolated-to-scattered showers and storms will fire up during the afternoon and evening, with some potentially being strong to severe as main concerns look to be small hail and gusty winds. The rest of this week will continue to see temperatures in the 90s along with mostly sunny skies, through a couple shots at some isolated showers can’t be ruled out through the back half of the week.

