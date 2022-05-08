7News First Alert Weather: Triple-digit trend continues tomorrow as we start off an above-average workweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

We had our first 100 degree day of the year here in Lawton, reaching 101° this afternoon. The last time we hit 100 degrees here in Lawton was all the way back on September 20, 2021, and we reached the triple-digit mark over 5 weeks before we normally should, with the yearly average being around the middle of June. Even Wichita Falls tied a record set back in 2011 by reaching 103° today. It looks like compered to last year, we are in for a hot and brutal summer.

Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures only getting down to the low 70s and still breezy winds out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Monday will be very similar to today with potential record-breaking temperatures in the afternoon in the low 100s. Critical-to-extreme fire weather conditions will set up once again as Red Flag Warnings will go back into effect for western Texoma with the dry line moving back east. Tons of sun along with gusty winds out of the south at 15-25 mph.

Tuesday will cool off slightly into the mid 90s, still well above average, as we track a disturbance moving in from the west, bringing our best chance for rain that we could see this week. Isolated-to-scattered showers and storms will fire up during the afternoon and evening, with some potentially being strong to severe as main concerns look to be small hail and gusty winds. The rest of this week will continue to see temperatures in the 90s along with mostly sunny skies, through a couple chances at some isolated showers can’t be ruled out through the back half of the week.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.