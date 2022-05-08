Expert Connections
Arts For All Festival continues on Saturday in downtown Lawton

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Arts For All Festival is continuing in downtown Lawton this weekend at Shepler Park.

There’s entertainment for the whole family, including live music and dancing, food trucks, a wine garden, a Children’s Craft Tent and other artist booths.

For two years, the festival was canceled due to coronavirus.

Committee member Kaley Patterson-Dorsey said with Lawton-Fort Sill being a transient community, the festival provides military members and their families with an opportunity to learn more about the city.

“When they come to a festival like this, they really get to interact with the people of Lawton,” Patterson-Dorsey said. “They really get to see what Lawton’s all about. Togetherness, supporting the arts community, so that’s really important and we’re so, so happy to be back. We’ve had a lot of citizens come and tell us that they’re happy for us to be back.”

Scott Smith is a teacher at the Life Ready Center who’s organizing the Children’s Crafts Tent, where parents can bring kids to work on different projects like magnets, construction paper flower bouquets and Mother’s Day cards.

This year’s theme is Adventures in Art.

“Art gives them different avenues to think outside of the box and solve problems in a way that maybe standardized testing robs them of, so they can go, they can make art. They can make really important decisions about their art and give them a sense of ownership,” Smith said.

Smith’s booth will be open again Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Arts For All supports its member groups including the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, Lawton Community Theatre, Lawton Fort Sill Art Council, Wichita Wildlight Photographic Society, and Lawton Pro Musica.

The festival will be open Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

