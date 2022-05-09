Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Scattered storms for parts of Texoma tomorrow evening

Brief relief in heat ahead, but temperatures remain well-above average
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and mild with overnight lows falling into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the south 10-20 mph.

On Tuesday, a warm and muggy afternoon with highs topping out in the mid 90s. Winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph with higher wind gusts. A dry line and shortwave trough will initiate scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly for areas west of I-44. This will bring some much needed rain to areas that are still under exceptional drought conditions. A few strong-to-severe storms are possible with the main threats including wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of golf balls.

Temperatures will fluctuate from the low-to-mid 90s throughout the remainder of the workweek. Plumes of smoke from wildfires in New Mexico and Mexico will continue to allow a hazy appearance to the skies. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out later in the week. There will be a weak cold front that will move through on Saturday, which could allow hit & miss showers and storms to develop along the boundary.

