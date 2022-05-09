Altus police investigate after victim is shot

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus police are investigating a pair of weekend shootings, one of which sent a person to the hospital.

On Friday, police were called to the hospital a little before midnight.

There, they found the victim, who had a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was later flown to Oklahoma City for treatment.

They said the victim would not cooperate with the investigation.

At this time they don’t know what led to him being shot.

And on Saturday, police responded to a late night shots fired call near a home on East Nona.

No one was hurt and evidence recovered from the scene.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.