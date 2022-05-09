Expert Connections
City of Lawton closes HC King Center after vandalism

(City of Lawton)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton Parks and Recreation crews have been cleaning the HC King Center due to vandalism that occurred over the weekend.

The center was closed on May 9 after vandals accessed the center due to one of the exterior doors not being closed properly due to a cable caught in the door.

According to the City of Lawton, there were no signs of forced entry.

The vandals used all of the fire extinguishers throughout the center causing various areas to be covered in a yellow dust.

Nothing else in the center was damaged or stolen.

Parks and Recreation cleaned most of the yellow dust on Monday, May 9, and will continue with thorough cleaning efforts on Tuesday, May 10.

