Eisenhower High School Student Council meets with Mayor Booker

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Eisenhower High School Student Council members learned what it means to be a leader, from the leader of Lawton, Mayor Stan Booker.

The students did a presentation on Monday, May 9, and Booker talked about the importance of building reputation with the community they represent.

Student Council Member Konner Hulbert said he didn’t realize, before listening to Booker, there’s more to government than simply going to City Hall and voting on issues, but the importance of building relationships outside of the building is what matters.

“The biggest thing I saw was the true importance of building a relationship with other people,” he said. “If you can build a relationship with your group instead of being the leader or being somewhat part of the group if you can form an actual bond with them you can accomplish a lot.”

Hulbert said he wants to use what he learned next year when he assumes the role of class vice president.

