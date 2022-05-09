Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast: Another Hot Day on Tap | 5/9AM

Near record-breaking heat is expected across parts of the area again this Monday afternoon
By Lexie Walker
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Another unseasonably hot day is ahead! Near record-breaking heat is expected across parts of the area Monday this afternoon. Highs for those along/west of I-44 will likely top out in the triple digits. Everyone else will see the upper 90s. If you find yourself outside today for whatever reason, stay hydrated and don’t forget to wear sunscreen! Skies will remain mostly sunny with breezy south winds sustained at 15 to 25mph with anticipated gusts higher. With dry air overhead resulting in low relative humidity, fire conditions today will be critical for western counties. A Red Flag Warning is posted from 10AM-10PM tonight. Areas east of the dry air will see dew points (mugginess) in the 60s/70s making the already hot temperatures even more unpleasant with the stickiness in the air.

Winds will gradually decrease into the night. Skies will remain clear with temperatures falling into the upper 60s to low 70s by sunrise tomorrow morning.

A costal low pressure system will linger off the east coast all week long, resulting in above average temperatures for the Southern Plains. Thankfully, the very hot weather will come to an end after today. Highs by tomorrow afternoon will drop into the mid to upper 90s for many locations and isolated low 100s out west. Mostly sunny skies with south winds at 10 to 20mph. Gusts will be higher.

There is a low-end risk for isolated to scattered showers and possibly severe storms late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for SW portions of the viewing area. Dry air aloft will be in place but if the storms break through the cap, then they will become severe producing small hail up to the size of quarters and up to 60mph wind gusts.

By Wednesday afternoon all locations will see the 90s for daytime highs under partly cloudy skies. South winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts higher. Thursday will see mid 90s with mostly sunny skies. South winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts higher. To round out the work week, Friday will drop into the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. South winds at 10 to 15mph. The weekend will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 90s Saturday, upper 80s on Sunday! The cool down is all thanks to a cold front moving in late Saturday afternoon. Winds will turn towards the north to northeast at 10 to 15mph.

Daily, isolated, low-end rain/ thunderstorm chances are on the 7-day Wednesday and lasting through the weekend.

Have a good day and stay cool! -LW

