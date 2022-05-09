Expert Connections
Lawton Council of the Blind hosts fundraiser for community

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Council of the Blind is dedicated to improving the lives of blind and visually impaired Oklahomans.

And for the fourth year in a row, Cabo Taco and No Name Pizza are hosting an all weekend fundraiser to help support the council’s needs.

The event will be from May 13 through 15 and 15 percent of all sales will go directly to the council.

Fundraisers help them continue to improve the lives of blind and visually impaired residents of Lawton through scholarships and other support.

For more details on the fundraiser call Cabo Taco at (580) 476-6100 or No Name Pizza at (580) 771-4343.

