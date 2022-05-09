Lawton Fire Department battles vacant house fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department was called out to a house fire Monday morning.

The house is at the corner of 16th and Irwin and crews were called out around 4:30 a.m.

According to our photographer on scene, he was told that the house was vacant, and that the cause is still under investigation.

When we get new information we’ll be sure to pass it a long.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.