Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Fire Department battles vacant house fire

By Chase Scheuer
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department was called out to a house fire Monday morning.

The house is at the corner of 16th and Irwin and crews were called out around 4:30 a.m.

According to our photographer on scene, he was told that the house was vacant, and that the cause is still under investigation.

When we get new information we’ll be sure to pass it a long.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Saturday morning we received an anonymous tip that two staffers had been stabbed by an inmate.
‘Incident’ at Lawton Correctional Facility leaves two staff members injured
Following storms that rolled through Texoma Monday night, Good Morning Texoma takes a look at...
Cyril sees damage after Monday night storms
Two people are injured in a crash on Cache Road in Lawton.
Two people injured in crash on Cache Road
According to the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department, deputies pulled over Stevenson for...
Cotton Co. deputies find pound of meth after traffic stop

Latest News

Comanche County Memorial Hospital's OB-GYN clinic is the only place in southwest Oklahoma...
Medwatch: CCMH offers new procedure to treat uterine fibroids
Comanche County Memorial Hospital's OB-GYN clinic is the only place in southwest Oklahoma...
Medwatch: CCMH offers new procedure to treat uterine fibroids
The Lawton Fire Department was called out to a house fire Monday morning.
Lawton Fire Department battles vacant house fire
Near record-breaking heat is expected across parts of the area again this Monday afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Another Hot Day on Tap | 5/9AM