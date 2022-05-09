Leslie Powell Gallery opens two art exhibitions this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery has announced the opening of two art exhibitions, beginning with an opening reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.

Don Holladay will present an exploration of Oklahoma’s past in Prairie Weather and the General Store. The exhibit is a personal journey back to his family heritage, which he is descended from farmers who ran a general store in the Oklahoma territory prior to statehood. Holladay began painting in the 1970s. His work has appeared in numerous solo shows, and has been selected for state, regional and international juried competitions.

Character: Revealed showcases the art of Norman resident, Corazon Watkins. She holds an MFA of Fine Art from the University of Oklahoma. Watkins’ work has garnered multiple awards and has been a featured artist-in-residence stateside and abroad.

Leslie Powell Gallery presents work from Corazon Watkins and Don Holladay. (KSWO)

These exhibitions will open with an opening reception where light refreshments will be served.

This event is free to attend and open to the public.

After the opening reception, both exhibitions will be available for viewing during regular gallery hours through Friday, June 24.

The gallery is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

