7News First Alert Weather: Isolated rain chances later this week as we remain unseasonably warm and muggy

For tonight, a Mesoscale Convective Storm System (MCS) develops in the Texas Panhandle and moves from west to east across parts of Texoma between 8:00 pm - 2:00 am. The best chance for measurable rainfall and severe storms will be west of an Elk City-Altus-Vernon line. The main storm threats include damaging wind gusts up to 60-80 mph and hail up to the size of golf balls, although localized flooding is possible. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s.

Any lingering showers or rumbles of thunder should be gone well before sunrise with clouds gradually clearing taking place into the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s with feels-like temperatures in the mid 90s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts.

There will be a few embedded upper-level disturbances that will allow nearby clusters of storms to develop where some will have the tendency to drift into the area. On Thursday, an isolated strong-to-severe storm can’t be ruled out west of a New Cordell-Crowell-Guthrie line. However, the coverage of showers and storms will be very low.

The will be a weak front that will push into the area over the weekend and stall out. This keeps an isolated chance for a stray shower or storm before lifting back northward as a warm front throughout Sunday.

