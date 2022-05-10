Expert Connections
Amber Alert issued for 2 children allegedly abducted in Louisiana

Louisiana State Police and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation have each issued an Amber...
Louisiana State Police and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation have each issued an Amber Alert for 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos.(Louisiana State Police)
By Jesse Brooks and Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A man considered to be armed and dangerous is wanted after abducting two children who were last seen Monday evening in Mandeville, according to Louisiana State Police.

State police have issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Mandeville Police Department for 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos, WVUE reports. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation also issued an Amber Alert for the children.

Police say that Sergio “David” Hernandez abducted the children during a domestic violence incident at a residence on Lafayette Street. They say he stormed out of the residence with the children around 4 p.m.

Hernandez is a 25-year-old Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5′3″ and weighs about 140 pounds. He is believed to be driving a blue 2007 Honda Civic sedan with a Mississippi license plate bearing PNC3279.

Amaya is a 2-month-old Hispanic female with short black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 22″ tall and weighs about 12 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink onesie.

Eileen is a 9-year-old Hispanic female with long black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 3′ tall and weighs about 45 pounds. She was last seen wearing a school uniform, which is a red polo-style shirt and khaki skirt.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Hernandez or the two children should immediately contact the Mandeville Police Department at 985-626-9711 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

