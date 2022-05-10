Central Middle School students, staff evacuated after bomb threat

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students and staff at Central Middle school were evacuated Tuesday, May 10, after a bomb threat.

The threat came in after 9 a.m. and Lawton Police Department officials evacuated students and staff to Lawton High School.

A search of the campus was made by multiple agencies, including Lawton Public Schools Police, Lawton Police and Fort Sill’s Military Police.

Officers gave the all clear a little after 12 p.m. and allowed students and staff to return to the classroom.

Officials with LPS said safety is always their greatest priority and they want to thank all students, staff and parents for their cooperation.

LPD will continue to investigate this threat to determine who was responsible.

