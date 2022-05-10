Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library will serve Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced Tuesday, May 10, the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) is investing $2.5 million in federal pandemic relief funds to expand Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to all 77 counties in Oklahoma.

The OSDE will provide a 1:1 match of all funds raised by local community partners, ensuring as many as 264,000 Oklahoma children from birth to 5 years old have books mailed to their homes every month.

The Imagination Library’s funding structure centers on community partnerships.

Worldwide, 2,000 affiliate programs enroll families and raise program costs of $2.10 per book per month.

With the OSDE’s match, each Oklahoma affiliate will be responsible for just $1.05 per child per month.

Thirteen affiliates are operating in Oklahoma, serving more than 4,000 of the state’s eligible children under 5, with another six affiliates in process.

With local community affiliates, the program has gifted over 178 million books in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and The Republic of Ireland.

Children enrolled in an active affiliate are also eligible for the OSDE matching funds.

Additional information about statewide expansion of the Imagination Library of Oklahoma can be found here.

