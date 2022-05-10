Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library will serve Oklahoma

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library will soon be accessible across Oklahoma.
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library will soon be accessible across Oklahoma.(COURTESY)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced Tuesday, May 10, the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) is investing $2.5 million in federal pandemic relief funds to expand Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to all 77 counties in Oklahoma.

The OSDE will provide a 1:1 match of all funds raised by local community partners, ensuring as many as 264,000 Oklahoma children from birth to 5 years old have books mailed to their homes every month.

The Imagination Library’s funding structure centers on community partnerships.

Worldwide, 2,000 affiliate programs enroll families and raise program costs of $2.10 per book per month.

With the OSDE’s match, each Oklahoma affiliate will be responsible for just $1.05 per child per month.

Thirteen affiliates are operating in Oklahoma, serving more than 4,000 of the state’s eligible children under 5, with another six affiliates in process.

With local community affiliates, the program has gifted over 178 million books in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and The Republic of Ireland.

The Imagination Library has mailed more than 178 million free books to children across three continents. Oklahoma is the 12th state to commit to achieving statewide coverage.

Children enrolled in an active affiliate are also eligible for the OSDE matching funds.

Additional information about statewide expansion of the Imagination Library of Oklahoma can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Saturday morning we received an anonymous tip that two staffers had been stabbed by an inmate.
‘Incident’ at Lawton Correctional Facility leaves two staff members injured
Following storms that rolled through Texoma Monday night, Good Morning Texoma takes a look at...
Cyril sees damage after Monday night storms
Two people are injured in a crash on Cache Road in Lawton.
Two people injured in crash on Cache Road
According to the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department, deputies pulled over Stevenson for...
Cotton Co. deputies find pound of meth after traffic stop

Latest News

Lawton Police Department confirms gun shot damage near Hugh Bish, Ridgecrest and Learning Tree...
Schools placed on lockdown, LPD verifies damage
Central Middle School is evacuates students and staff after bomb threat.
Central Middle School students, staff evacuated after bomb threat
Most of the day will remain dry & mostly sunny with hazy skies
First Alert Forecast: Dry Today with Storms Tonight | 5/10AM
Lawton Public Schools allows students to wear their Native American regalia to graduation.
Native American regalia allowed at high school graduation