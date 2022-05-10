Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast: Dry Today with Storms Tonight | 5/10AM

Most of the day will remain dry & mostly sunny with hazy skies
By Lexie Walker
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today will be another hot day but not nearly as bad as the past two days! Highs by the afternoon will rise into the upper 90s for most locations with isolated low 100s out west. Most of the day will remain dry and mostly sunny. Plumes of smoke from wildfires in New Mexico and Mexico will allow for skies to remain hazy. There will be thunderstorm development over the panhandle of Texas late tonight as a dry line sets up and a disturbance moves in. This set up will bring some much needed rain to areas that are still under exceptional drought conditions. This scattered showers and thunderstorm threat will be highest for areas west of I-44. Some storms may be severe with the main threats of golf ball sized hail and wind gusts up to 60mph. Timing for this activity would be between 10PM-4AM. The severe threat however will diminish after midnight.

Temperatures for the rest of the week will remain in the 90s with breezy south winds and a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front will move in during the weekend allowing for a cooldown but this “cooldown” will be brief as a strong ridge of high pressure builds back in by early next week!

Wednesday- Morning temps: upper 60s | Skies: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy | highs: low 90s | winds: south at 10 to 20mph |

Thursday- Morning temps: upper 60s | Skies: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy | highs: upper 90s | winds: south at 10 to 20mph |

Friday- Morning temps: mid 60s | Skies: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy | highs: mid 90s | winds: south at 5 to 15mph |

Saturday- Morning temps: low 60s | Skies: Mostly sunny | highs: low 90s | winds: south at 5 to 15mph |

Sunday- Morning temps: low 60s | Skies: Mostly sunny | highs: low 90s | winds: south to north at 10 to 20mph |

Monday- Morning temps: upper 50s | Skies: Mostly sunny | highs: mid 90s | winds: northeast to southwest at 10 to 20mph |

Have a good day! -LW

