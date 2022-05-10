H.C. King Center reopens after vandalism

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The H.C. King Center will open for regular hours starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 11.

The center was closed due to vandalism which happened over the weekend.

Vandals who entered through a backdoor used fire extinguishers throughout the center causing various areas to be covered in a yellow dust.

Crews spent Monday, May 9, cleaning and the center was closed through Tuesday, May 10.

The City of Lawton said the exterior door was not closed due to a caught cable.

