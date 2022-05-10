Expert Connections
Man charged in child stealing case

Abraham Curtis faces Conspiracy to Commit Child Stealing charge.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man who Lawton police said helped a woman steal and hide a 3-year-old from the child’s father has been charged.

Abraham Curtis is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Child Stealing, along with a misdemeanor count of Obstructing an Officer.

Investigators said in late April, officers went to Curtis’ home after determining the child and her mother were there, but Curtis denied that she was in the home, and refused to let officers inside.

But last Thursday, officers returned with SWAT and U.S. Marshals to search the home.

Inside they found the child, hidden underneath a bed.

Curtis reportedly was uncooperative with authorities during the search, declining to answer when asked if anyone else was in the home.

He was arrested and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

