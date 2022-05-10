Expert Connections
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt vetoes tribal judicial bill

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has vetoed a bill that aimed to increase coordination between tribal judicial agencies and state agencies.

The bill would have had the Department of Public Safety Act on convictions on tribal lands in the same way they would in state or municipal court cases.

But Governor Stitt spoke harshly of the bill in his veto letter, calling it a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

He said the bill, in conjunction with the 2020 McGirt decision, is just an effort to yield to tribes illegal jurisdiction.

In a statement, the chief of the Choctaw Nation slammed the veto and said “the governor’s petty decision to block enhanced coordination between criminal justice systems does nothing but hurt public safety.”

He urged the Oklahoma Legislature to override Stitt’s veto.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

