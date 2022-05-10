Schools placed on lockdown, LPD verifies damage

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three other schools were also placed on lockdown Tuesday, May 10, after Lawton Police received a call about a juvenile with a gun.

Officers were called to the 4600 block of northwest Lincoln around 12 p.m. after a group of juveniles were seen with a gun.

LPD has verified both a car and a home were hit by gunfire during the incident.

While law enforcement was in the area, Lawton Public Schools placed Hugh Bish, Ridgecrest and Learning Tree Academy on lockout.

The all clear was given about an hour later; however, it is not clear if the suspects have been captured at this time.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.