Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Schools placed on lockdown, LPD verifies damage

Lawton Police Department confirms gun shot damage near Hugh Bish, Ridgecrest and Learning Tree...
Lawton Police Department confirms gun shot damage near Hugh Bish, Ridgecrest and Learning Tree Academy.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three other schools were also placed on lockdown Tuesday, May 10, after Lawton Police received a call about a juvenile with a gun.

Officers were called to the 4600 block of northwest Lincoln around 12 p.m. after a group of juveniles were seen with a gun.

LPD has verified both a car and a home were hit by gunfire during the incident.

While law enforcement was in the area, Lawton Public Schools placed Hugh Bish, Ridgecrest and Learning Tree Academy on lockout.

The all clear was given about an hour later; however, it is not clear if the suspects have been captured at this time.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Saturday morning we received an anonymous tip that two staffers had been stabbed by an inmate.
‘Incident’ at Lawton Correctional Facility leaves two staff members injured
Following storms that rolled through Texoma Monday night, Good Morning Texoma takes a look at...
Cyril sees damage after Monday night storms
Two people are injured in a crash on Cache Road in Lawton.
Two people injured in crash on Cache Road
According to the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department, deputies pulled over Stevenson for...
Cotton Co. deputies find pound of meth after traffic stop

Latest News

Central Middle School is evacuates students and staff after bomb threat.
Central Middle School students, staff evacuated after bomb threat
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library will soon be accessible across Oklahoma.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library will serve Oklahoma
Most of the day will remain dry & mostly sunny with hazy skies
First Alert Forecast: Dry Today with Storms Tonight | 5/10AM
Lawton Public Schools allows students to wear their Native American regalia to graduation.
Native American regalia allowed at high school graduation