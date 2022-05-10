Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

‘Succession’ star glues hand to Starbucks counter in protest

FILE - Actor James Cromwell arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jurassic World: Fallen...
FILE - Actor James Cromwell arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor and activist James Cromwell has gone from “Succession’s” Uncle Ewan to real-life supergluin’ — pasting his hand to a midtown Manhattan Starbucks counter on Tuesday to protest the coffee chain’s extra charge for plant-based milk.

The 82-year-old Oscar nominee, known for “Babe: Pig in the City” and “L.A. Confidential,” channeled his role as the crotchety, anti-capitalist brother of a billionaire media mogul for the protest organized by the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Cromwell sat on the Starbucks counter wearing a “Free the Animals” T-shirt and read a statement denouncing the surcharge for vegan milk alternatives.

“When will you stop raking in huge profits while customers, animals and the environment suffer?” he demanded as fellow activists streamed the protest on Facebook.

Cromwell glued his hand to the counter, then later used a knife to scrape it off. Police said there were no arrests.

Starbucks outlets in the United States charge 50 cents to a dollar more for drinks made with plant-based milks.

“Customers can customize any beverage on the menu with a non-dairy milk, including soymilk, coconutmilk, almondmilk, and oatmilk for an additional cost (similar to other beverage customizations such as an additional espresso shot or syrup),” a Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement. “Pricing varies market by market.”

The spokesperson said Starbucks respects customers’ right to voice their opinions “so long as it does not disrupt our store operations.”

Cromwell, nominated for an Academy Award for his role as the farmer in “Babe,” is a veteran protester who was charged with trespassing in 2017 for interrupting an orca show at SeaWorld in San Diego.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Saturday morning we received an anonymous tip that two staffers had been stabbed by an inmate.
‘Incident’ at Lawton Correctional Facility leaves two staff members injured
Following storms that rolled through Texoma Monday night, Good Morning Texoma takes a look at...
Cyril sees damage after Monday night storms
Two people are injured in a crash on Cache Road in Lawton.
Two people injured in crash on Cache Road
According to the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department, deputies pulled over Stevenson for...
Cotton Co. deputies find pound of meth after traffic stop

Latest News

50 year later: families honor 34 soldiers killed in Vietnam chopper crash
50 year later: families honor 34 soldiers killed in Vietnam chopper crash
Family members said Shelby Mackenzie was seriously injured when taking out the trash and struck...
GRAPHIC: Shelby Mackenzie injured by vehicle when taking out trash
50 year later: families honor 34 soldiers killed in Vietnam chopper crash
50 year later: families honor 34 soldiers killed in Vietnam chopper crash
President Biden outlined plans to tackle inflation woes.
Biden pushes ‘ultra-MAGA’ label on GOP as he defends record