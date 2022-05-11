Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Isolated storms to end the workweek with quiet weekend ahead

Unseasonably warm weather pattern continues for the foreseeable future
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear with the chance for isolated storms mainly northwest of an Elk City-Childress line. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and winds will be out of the southeast at 10-20 mph.

On Thursday, mostly sunny with highs topping out in the mid 90s. Elevated dew points will allow feels-like temperatures to get as high as 97-100 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible along a dry line positioned across the Texas Panhandle. One or two strong-to-severe storms can’t be ruled out with the main threats including hail up to the size of quarters and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

A weak front, surface low, and dry line on Friday will interact with the available moisture which could fire widely scattered storms across portions of Texoma during the afternoon and early evening. A few strong-to-severe storms are possible with the main threats including large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Looking ahead, unseasonably warm temperatures are expected to continue with highs warming into the mid-to-upper 90s each day. A few areas could experience triple digit heat on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

