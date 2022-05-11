Bishop Elementary Students celebrate end of school year

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students at Bishop Elementary School were treated to a field day as celebration for their hard work this year.

The Prince Hall Masonic Lodge #9 set up the day to praise them for their high scores on state testing.

They had bouncy houses set up outside the school for the kids to jump and play on.

The Masons even held a cookout, whipping up some delicious hot dogs for everyone.

Master of Lodge Robert Porter showed up dressed like Spider-Man as another way to make students smile.

”We came out this morning, I was dressed up as Spider-Man,” he said. “I went out to all the little kids. I thought I knew all my comic stuff, but they started asking me questions about ‘I’m not Peter Parker’ and ‘Where’s my Spider webs.’ But it was just fun, they drilled me on the Spider Man, what’s right, what’s wrong. So it was great to give back to these kids. I love seeing them out there, just smiling, having fun, just enjoying themselves.”

The Lodge had some help from several Fort Sill soldiers who came out beforehand to set up the bouncy houses.

Porter hopes the event will help send students into summer with a good attitude about coming back next fall.

