Burn victim workshop takes place at Comanche County Memorial Hospital

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Following multiple grassfires over the last few months, Comanche County Memorial Hospital held a workshop Wednesday, showing the best ways to deal with burn care.

Although there are fires in Oklahoma, health care workers in the area don’t see burns that often so they may not always know the best way to treat them.

CCMH set up a three-day workshop, to teach the basics of burn care, while improving their plans and policies for responding to a large scale disaster.

”So we identified for capability as far as burn care across the state and across the region, was there are some gaps,” Alana Pack, Region 3 Response Coordinator, said. “There are not as much capability as there is for potential for injury or patients with burns, and that sort of injuries.”

Pack said these gaps are the reason they chose to host the workshop, in an effort to increase training and prepare local health officials.

