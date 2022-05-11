Expert Connections
Cars, music collide for community benefit concert

Von Hawks Rising presents Rock 'n' Rides benefit concert.
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Von Hawks Rising, a local non-profit band, presents Rock ‘n’ Rides, a benefit concert and car show to raise money for children impacted by extreme illness or traumatic experiences.

The event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Stephens County Fairgrounds.

The fundraiser will include a Kid’s Zone full of activities, vendors, food trucks, a car show and a concert.

“We are so excited for the Rock n Rides fundraising event. This is the second year we have hosted the event and it is growing. We have added vendor booths and more kids’ activities,” Von Hawks Rising Volunteer Events Coordinator Stephanie Gates said. “There is something for the whole family to enjoy. We hope everyone comes out for a very fun evening.”

The event is free for the public to attend.

The car show will continue until the conclusion of the concert at 8:15 p.m.

During the concert, Von Hawks Rising will announce the next family which be receiving a donation from fundraising efforts.

On-site registration for the car show is available the day of the event starting at 4:30 pm. Donations of any amount will be accepted for entry into the car show.

All makes, models and years of vehicles and motorcycles are welcome. Several awards are expected to be handed out.

There are also spots left for vendors to sign up.

Von Hawks Rising Inc is a 501c3 organization. This rock cover band’s main purpose is to help children and their families. Funds are raised through concert events, merchandise sales and donations.

