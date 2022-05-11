Expert Connections
CCMH shows appreciation for team during Hospital, Nurses Week

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Across the country, health officials are celebrating Hospital and Nurses Week.

That includes Comanche County Memorial Hospital right here in Lawton.

Staff served lunch for the employee picnic Wednesday afternoon and showed appreciation to those who have worked 20 or more years at the hospital on Tuesday night.

Jayne Gallimore is a registered nurse who started her 45 year career at CCMH in pediatrics.

She’s also worked in the Cardiac Cath Lab and the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma.

In 2017, she saved a co-worker’s life when she acted quickly after noticing signs of a heart attack.

“I’ve had some wonderful doctors that I’ve gotten to work with, some wonderful people, and you know, lifetime friends, which I realized last night at the service,” Gallimore said. “There were so many people in that room that I’ve worked with for many, many years. It’s like my family away from my family.”

Gallimore plans to retire in June but isn’t ruling out coming back part-time to volunteer.

Celebrations for staff continue Thursday with carnival food and ice cream to wrap up the week on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

