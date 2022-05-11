City council approves new tasers for LPD

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At city council Tuesday afternoon, the $470,000 purchase of new tasers for the Lawton Police Department was approved.

Police will receive 140 new Taser 7s.

Lt. Noah Ellis with LPD said this purchase is something that has been drastically needed.

“Not only do they not make the taser but they make no software updates, no batteries, no cartridges they make zero, zilch for what we currently have in our hands right now,” he said. “So right now we are actually at zero cartridges left. If an officer basically was to deploy their cartridges we don’t have any more to supply our officers so this is much needed in perfect timing when it comes to a supply and having something for our officers to use in the future.”

Ellis said about 100 officers are carrying tasers and the department has about 120 total.

