City of Lawton partners with Infrastructure Management Services

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is bringing in an outside company to assess road conditions.

Infrastructure Management Services (IMS) has been around for a while, but it’s the first time the City is bringing this kind of technology to Lawton.

In a couple of weeks, residents will see them surveying streets all over town, according to Public Works Director Larry Wolcott.

“Overall we’re going to look at every road in town whether it’s a collector or a local street arterial street like Cache Road,” he said. “And it’ll give us a way to prioritize the repair of all of those roads.”

The company, IMS, uses cameras, lasers and other sensors to determine the severity of road conditions.

They’ll be looking for wear and tear, cracking, rutting and flood-prone areas.

IMS Lead Laser Crack Measurement System (LCMS) Operator Tom Goodyear said the process will be simple and make things quicker.

“Will capture all the information at the same time and geo-tag it,” Goodyear said.

IMS President Kurt Kiefer explained what LCMS is.

“LCMS technology provides a continuous downward scan of the pavement surface. It allows us to objectively and repeatedly, identify and classify different types of cracking on the pavement surface,” he said.

Lawton’s Public Works Director Larry Wolcott said they plan to use this information to create a five-year plan for road construction.

“We’ll ultimately assign a pavement index to each road so that PCI will score. And we’ll use that score to rate the roads and put them on the priority list for repair. In the past, it’s just been a visual survey. Looking at it, that includes the opinion of that person looking at the road,” he said.

The project is being paid for through the street maintenance portion of the CIP,

Wolcott said the survey project with IMS will cost about $450,000.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.