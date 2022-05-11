City of Lawton will conduct vector control for mosquitoes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton’s Drainage Maintenance Division will begin its vector control program.

The process, which uses low toxicity chemicals, will eliminant adult mosquitoes in the area. It will begin on May 23 and end on Sept. 23.

Fogging in various areas of town will take place from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

A map can be found on the city’s website and when areas are expected to be completed.

Questions can be directed to City of Lawton’s Drainage Maintenance Division at (580) 581-3424.

