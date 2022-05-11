Expert Connections
Feed the Need food drive aims to help community

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - High food prices continue to cause issues for residents across the state.

The Lawton Board of Realtors is teaming up with Homeland-- to try and Feed the Need at the Lawton Area Food Bank-- with a Shop and Drop food drive.

The board will host a Feed the Need Shop and Drop food drive this Saturday, May 14.

It will take place in the Homeland parking lot on 67th and Cache from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

All proceeds will go to the Lawton Area Food Bank to help them prepare their stocks for summer vacation.

They encourage residents to bring non-perishable items such as canned meat, peanut butter and jelly and ramen noodles.

Monetary donations are also accepted.

