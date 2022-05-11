First Alert Forecast: Morning Clouds, PM Sun | 5/11AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some MUCH NEEDED rain fell overnight for western counties where radar estimated rain totals are ranging from 1 to almost 4 inches of rain!! Showers and thunderstorms moved in while many were sleeping but Mother Nature helped those along and west of I-44 with the watering of our plants/ garden. Showers/storms will be a thing of the past as rain will come to an end here within the next hour or so. Cloud cover will linger through the morning with gradual clearing expected by the afternoon. We’ll see more sunshine late this afternoon and evening. With the clouds lingering for much of the area, highs will be slightly cooler but still above average. Many this afternoon will top out in the 90s, low 90s east with mid to upper 90s west. South to southeast winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the mid 20s.

Scattered clouds will remain overnight keeping morning temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s area wide. We’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds for the day tomorrow with highs remaining in the 90s. Low to mid 90s for areas along/east of I-44, western counties will see the upper 90s and likely isolated low 100s. South winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts higher. Now most of the day tomorrow will remain dry but an isolated strong, perhaps severe, thunderstorms may develop between 8PM-midnight. Dry air aloft may limit any storm development but if storms become organized, the strongest of storms will produce quarter sized hail and wind gusts up to 60mph as the main concerns. The best area to likely to see this activity will be west from Munday, Vernon, Altus, Hobart line.

On Friday, look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph. Another disturbance will pass by in the upper-levels of the atmosphere creating a set up (yet again) for showers and thunderstorms Friday. The overall threat remains low but hazards, if storms develop, include small hail and damaging winds gusts.

Temperatures over the weekend, despite a boundary moving in Sunday afternoon, will stay above average in the mid to upper 90s both days. Low 100s for western counties are likely during the afternoon Sunday. Light, northeast winds on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Ample sunshine on Sunday with south to north winds at 10 to 15mph.

This above-average weather pattern sticks with us as highs through mid next week remain in the upper 90s to low 100s with mostly sunny skies and breezy south/southeast winds.

