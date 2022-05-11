Expert Connections
I AM STEM summer camp registration begins

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Spread The Word Ministries is transforming the face of STEM, one community at a time, by offering affordable and culturally relevant summer camps.

Registration is underway for the 2022 “I AM STEM” summer camp, hosted by Spread the Word Ministries.

It will take place June 6 through July 29, offering students affordable, culturally relevant and community-based enrichment.

Registration is $60 and covers the STEM box and materials and the full 4-week camp cost is $300.

More information, or to registration can be found here.

