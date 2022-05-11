Lawton City Council changes hours for community centers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council met for their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday afternoon at City Hall and discussed several items.

While in regular session, council members discussed changing the hours of operation for the Owens Multipurpose Center, the H.C. King Center and the Patterson Center.

The Owens Multipurpose Center will now begin staying open until 8 p.m. on weekdays for residents to have more access and staff members said they plan to begin opening on Saturdays this summer for all three centers.

City officials also approved going forward with an evaluation of the the city’s wading pools and the cost effectiveness of maintenance versus replacing them with new splash pads. Members approved that plan which will be conducted by Water Technology Inc.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.