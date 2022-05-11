Expert Connections
Lawton Public Schools announces Teaching and Leading Initiative award winners

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Teaching and Leading Initiative of Oklahoma (TLI) is honoring two Lawton Public Schools teachers.

Brandon DeLoach and Robert West received TLI’s 20 Under 2 Novice Teaching Award.

DeLoach is a first-year math teacher at Central Middle School.

West is a Western World Geography teacher at Eisenhower Middle School, but has been with Lawton Public Schools for almost a decade as a custodian.

The job allowed him to get a behind-the-scenes look at the teaching profession, which prompted him to pursue his calling, go to Cameron University, and become a teacher.

DeLoach and West will receive a gift box that includes a custom 20 Under 2 plaque, a gift card to Magic City Books and a custom notebook.

