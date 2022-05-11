Expert Connections
Lawton Public Schools celebrates faculty, staff, students

Lawton Public Schools hosts Rising Above ceremony on May 10.
By Caitlin Williams
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools held their district celebration, recognizing excellence among the district’s faculty and staff.

A very group of people were honored at Eisenhower Middle School’s auditorium.

Ten students from LPS were recognized in the Champions of Children category, while Alexandra Cunningham of Crosby Park Elementary won Teacher of the Year and Tina Lovato of Ridgecrest was named the First Class Teacher.

Lisa Carson of the Lawton Public Schools Foundation and the Lawton Fire Department were recognized as the Friends of Education recipients.

The full ceremony can be found on YouTube.

