Members of Lawton FFA recognized at banquet

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday evening, several members of the Lawton FFA chapter were honored during a banquet event.

The Lawton FFA Banquet was hosted by the Life Ready Center and was held in the Great Plains Coliseum’s Prairie Building.

There Chapter members celebrated the successes of the 2021-2022 school year, with awards handed out for those who went above and beyond for the chapter and the community.

Incoming Lawton FFA President Maddie Muller, is among those celebrating.

”It’s really fun to compete and come back each year to compete in a different contest and see how much you’ve grown,” she said. “FFA has provided me so many opportunities and I wouldn’t be the person I am today without it.”

Muller was named the national champion last fall for her agriscience fair project.

