Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority becomes state agency

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) will become an independent state agency starting this fall, after being under the Oklahoma State Department of Health for the last four years.

Starting November 1, the Governor of Oklahoma be responsible for appointing an executive director to OMMA, followed by a confirmation by the State Senate.

This, after Governor Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 1543, is an effort to allow OMMA to remain flexible to better and quicker meet the demands of the market.

In a statement by the bill’s author, State Senator Greg Treat said, the move will “give OMMA the flexibility it needs to effectively lead in all facets, including enforcing the laws set forth by the Legislature and investigating any violations.”

In addition to the new executive director’s duties, they will also be responsible for administrative rules and issuing agency orders.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.