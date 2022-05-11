One person dead after southwest Lawton stabbing

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Lawton.

Emergency crews were called to a home on southwest Texas Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials have confirmed that two people were stabbed in the incident, and that one has died.

One person was transported to the hospital in emergency status, though her condition is unknown at this time.

