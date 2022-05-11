Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Recreation, aquatic centers hours announced

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After a meeting on May 10, Lawton City Council has voted to approve revised hours for community centers and the aquatics facilities.

H.C. King Center and Owens Multipurpose Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Meanwhile, Patterson Center will open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The city also approved the centers to be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, but will not be implemented until staffing is available.

On Saturday, May 21, Municipal Pool will open with special hours for a Pool Splash Bash from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Regular hours will be from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Rentals for the pool can be made by calling the Parks and Recreation Department at (580) 581-3400.

Starting 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. starting Tuesday, May 31, wading pools and Clement Washington Sr. Splash Pad will be open Monday through Friday.

Community members can visit 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday the Elmer Thomas Splash Pad will. It’s season opening will be May 28.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Saturday morning we received an anonymous tip that two staffers had been stabbed by an inmate.
‘Incident’ at Lawton Correctional Facility leaves two staff members injured
Following storms that rolled through Texoma Monday night, Good Morning Texoma takes a look at...
Cyril sees damage after Monday night storms
Two people are injured in a crash on Cache Road in Lawton.
Two people injured in crash on Cache Road
According to the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department, deputies pulled over Stevenson for...
Cotton Co. deputies find pound of meth after traffic stop

Latest News

Staff Sgt. Curran Pendley saves one-year-old child's life.
Fort Sill soldier saves one-year-old baby
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Isolated storms to end the workweek with quiet weekend ahead
After officials at the Lawton Correctional Facility wouldn’t take action, Emily Shelton started...
Non-profit calls on Lawton Correctional Facility to provide more protection for inmates, officers
Lawton Public Schools announces Teaching and Leading Initiative of Oklahoma's 20 under 2 list...
Lawton Public Schools announces Teaching and Leading Initiative award winners
Staff served lunch for the employee picnic Wednesday afternoon and showed appreciation to those...
CCMH shows appreciation for team during Hospital, Nurses Week