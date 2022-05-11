Recreation, aquatic centers hours announced

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After a meeting on May 10, Lawton City Council has voted to approve revised hours for community centers and the aquatics facilities.

H.C. King Center and Owens Multipurpose Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Meanwhile, Patterson Center will open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The city also approved the centers to be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, but will not be implemented until staffing is available.

On Saturday, May 21, Municipal Pool will open with special hours for a Pool Splash Bash from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Regular hours will be from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Rentals for the pool can be made by calling the Parks and Recreation Department at (580) 581-3400.

Starting 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. starting Tuesday, May 31, wading pools and Clement Washington Sr. Splash Pad will be open Monday through Friday.

Community members can visit 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday the Elmer Thomas Splash Pad will. It’s season opening will be May 28.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.