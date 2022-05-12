Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Rain coverage low, but storms that develop could be strong-to-severe through Friday

Unseasonably warm weather pattern continues with triple digit heat in the forecast
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy with the chance for storms that develop off the dry line and approaching front to move into western parts of Texoma and weaken as they travel along I-40. The main threats for storms that become organized will be wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

On Friday, mostly sunny with highs topping out in the mid 90s. Winds will be out of the south and shift to the east at 5-15 mph. There will be a nearly stationary front draped across the area and this could provide enough lift to allow for storms to develop Friday afternoon and evening. However, there will be a conditional risk of severe weather as a strong cap will be in place. The best chance for storms to fire up will be when a shortwave trough moves overhead closer to sunset. There will be a lot of available atmospheric energy to help support large hail up to the size of quarters and damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. However, there will be weak deep layer shear (turning of the winds with height) that will make it tough for storms to become or remain organized.

The frontal boundary will remain draped across Texoma on Saturday, which could support an isolated storm or two with gusty winds and hail. Overall, the coverage of rain will be limited to areas along and just south of I-40. Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s on Sunday ahead of another weak front that will move into the areas Sunday night and Monday morning.

Looking ahead, an unseasonably warm weather pattern as a result of a large scale ridge with highs in the upper 90s and triple digits much of next week.

