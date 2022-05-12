Expert Connections
Book helps teach about decolonization efforts in education

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Drawing from decades of collaboration with teachers and school leaders serving Indigenous children and communities, Vice Chairman of Comanche Nation Cornel Pewewardy authored a book to will help educators commit to a more positive Indigenous future.

“Unsettling Settler-Colonial Education” presents the Transformational Indigenous Praxis Model, which promotes educators to think critically about decolonization efforts in education.

In this book, Pewewardy draws from decades of collaborations with teachers and school leaders serving Indigenous children and communities.

Helping to provide a methodology to promote the healing and cultural restoration of Indigenous peoples.

The book can be found on Amazon for anyone interested.

