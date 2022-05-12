Community invited to Arts for Small

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The students at Whittier Elementary are inviting residents to join them this evening, as they present performances and artwork for this year’s Arts for Small.

Parents and visitor are invited to check out the student artwork on display from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. followed by a special performance by each grade.

The performance will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, at the Whittier basketball court.

