First Alert Forecast | 5/12AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Temperatures are in the upper 60s to low 70s this Thursday morning. With a mix of sun and clouds, high temperatures this afternoon will rise into 90s for all locations today. South winds will remain breezy at 10 to 20mph with gusts in the low 30s. Most of the day will remain dry but during the late afternoon and into the evening, there is a chance for development of storms, mainly across western Oklahoma and extending down into portions of western north Texas. Timing for this would be from 6PM-midnight. If storms develop, they will produce hail up to the size of quarters and wind gusts up to 60mph. The ingredients for severe weather will be present tonight but it’s possible dry air aloft could hinder the development of storms.

There is another potential for severe storms Friday afternoon but the forecast for this remains conditional. Meaning, IF storms fire up, they will be severe but the cap may be strong enough to limit/prevent these storms from developing. A cold front will move in tomorrow but is expected to stall. Little to no change is airmass is expected but winds will shift south to north with the arrival of it. Highs tomorrow afternoon will rise into the mid to upper 90s for all locations with a mix of sun and clouds.

After Friday, the front washes out and high pressure starts to build in. Both days over the weekend will remain dry/ hot under mostly sunny skies. Low to mid 90s on Saturday with northeast to east winds at 5 to 15mph. For Sunday, highs in the upper 90s to low 100s with south to north winds at 10 to 15mph. A “cold front” tries to move in Sunday evening but little to no change in airmass or precipitation is expected.

With the high pressure building in, it will maintain mostly dry weather with unseasonably warm temperatures through most of next week. Highs are expected to stay in the upper 90s to triple digits through most of next week with breezy south winds and dry conditions.

Have a good day! -LW

