Fort Sill soldier saves one-year-old baby

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Fort Sill soldier is receiving recognition from the community for saving his neighbor’s child, one-year-old Noah Crawford.

The incident happened on Thursday, May 5, on post when the Crawford family was in the process of moving into their new home. While they were unpacking boxes, their children were inside watching a movie in their living room. When Sgt. Thomas Crawford went to check on his children, he found his one-year-old son, Noah, blue and not breathing. Carrying his limp child, he told his wife to call 911, while he looked for help.

“I ran out the front door and I was just screaming for somebody to help and I ran over to our neighbor’s house and basically banged on the door. He opened the door and he asked, he said can I help your child I said yes please just help him. And then performed CPR and got him back breathing until the paramedics came,” Crawford said.

Staff Sgt. Curran Pendley was in his home logging into his computer to start his college course program, when he heard a frantic knock on the door. He sprung into action, performing CPR on the child, saving his life.

“I had rolled him onto his back and he was still unresponsive, then I rolled him back over into my hand to continue child Heimlich maneuver,” Pendley said. “And that’d when I heard a fate breath and that’s when I leaned all the way down because I am on all four on the floor with him and I leaned down and heard him breathe again and I have seen his eye turn toward me and he had become responsive again and it was a big breath of relief.”

Pendley is a soldier in the military working dog detachment on Fort Sill and takes first aid and CPR classes as part of his annual training.

“100% it was the training, it just comes naturally after doing it for so long. This is my first incident involving children and involving first aid, so a medical emergency is something I saw a lot in my past service, it just kind of kicked in and I went right into work,” he said.

Being new to Fort Sill, the Crawford’s are thankful to have neighbors like Pendley.

“It’s great here on fort sill because honestly, it wasn’t just him we had neighbors running from the yards trying to just calm me down and just saying hey he’s okay and the community was wonderful and they responded really fast,” Crawford said. “I can’t express how grateful I am to them whoever they were how grateful I was as well. Thank yall for basically calming me down because I was about to have a heart attack. I thought I lose my son.”

The American Heart Association offers free CPR classes which can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.