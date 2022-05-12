Governor Kevin Stitt signs bill to create county sheriff grant programs

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt signed State Bill 3530 which will create a grant program for county sheriffs to combat illegal marijuana activities in Oklahoma.

HB 3530 creates an annual grant program will be funded by $5 million from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) budget.

The program would provide county sheriffs about $65,000 for a year and would require a deputy would assist OMMA.

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics will conduct drug training for deputies.

