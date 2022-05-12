Expert Connections
Medicine Park Fire Chief receives Life Saving Award

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - Medicine Park’s Fire Chief is being recognized with a Life Saving Award for heroic actions earlier this year.

One morning in late March, Chief David McCoy was paged to Medicine Creek, where a man’s vehicle was submerged and sinking.

With rescue equipment already in his truck, McCoy rushed there and swam out.

He and another first responder used rope to pull the car closer to the bank, then broke out a window to release the driver.

McCoy said the award doesn’t just belong to him but to his entire team.

“I’ve seen our guys pull people out of burning houses, out of wrecked cars, off the sides of mountains and never get a bit of recognition for it, but that’s what we do because this is our community and these are our friends and family out here most of the time, so when we do things like this, we do it for the community and the people around us,” McCoy said.

The driver survived because of McCoy’s quick thinking and the firefighters who were able to perform CPR on the way to the hospital.

He said this is just one example of why it’s so important to support your local fire department.

“There’s no one to respond if you don’t have these guys,” McCoy said. “If you have to wait for an ambulance to come out of Lawton or some other city, it takes 20 to 30 minutes. These people live in these communities, they care about their communities, and they need the support of the community.”

To his surprise, McCoy earned a Life Saving Award at a city council meeting for his courageous actions.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

